‘India Inc keen to take large, inorganic bets’

Going forward, there are three themes which will drive M&A in India: A play for scale and dominance, to take advantage of disruption and lastly, the transition to more sustainable business models. Large Indian conglomerates will continue to play for scale and size and are willing to pay a premium for it as greenfield gets more expensive. Structural reforms like ONDC (open network for digital commerce), OCEN (open credit enablement network) and digitization of the logistics sector will challenge old business models. This will also lead to consolidation in the physical and online business models to provide the consumer with an end-to-end solution. The transition to sustainable business models in the energy and EV spaces will lead to a number of opportunities. Indian corporates with their strong and well-capitalized balance sheets are looking aggressively at consolidation themes across existing sectors and looking to foray into new sectors. For example, Vedanta formed a JV with Foxconn to enter the semiconductor sector, while Adani acquired Holcim’s India assets to enter the cement sector. I see a 50:50 split between corporates and private equity in the M&A game in the next few years.