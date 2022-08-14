Here is how India Inc in paying tributes to veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away early this morning:

"Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP," Gautam Adani tweeted.