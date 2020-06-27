India Inc's top bosses list on Twitter: Harsh Goenka tops, Mahindra follows

A list of influential business leaders was released by an analytics tool company - Followerwonk. Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico shared the list of the top most-influential Indian business leaders as released by the analytics tool company. "The social authority scores of Indian business leaders on Twitter according to Followerwonk. How many of us do you follow?" Marico Chairman tweeted along with the list.

The 61-year-old chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka topped the list with 92 points, followed by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra at 89, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at 85, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma at 78, Harsh Mariwala at 77.

The Followerwonk list said that social authority is a scale that measure a Twitter user's influential content on the microblogging site.

Harsh Goenka said he was 'happily surprised'. He also said that his vote would have gone to his good friend Anand Mahindra. "Happily surprised to see that my account is considered as the most influential on Twitter amongst India inc. My vote would have gone for my good friend Anand Mahindra But whatever, my sincere thanks to all of you for tolerating me and accepting me with my frailties," Goenka tweeted.

The others who made it to the list include Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, Ronnie Screwvala, Gautam Adani, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Sajjan Jindal, and Raymond Group MD Gautam Singhania.

