India Inc's top bosses list on Twitter: Harsh Goenka tops, Mahindra follows

Harsh Goenka said he was 'happily surprised'. He also said that his vote would have gone to his good friend Anand Mahindra. "Happily surprised to see that my account is considered as the most influential on Twitter amongst India inc. My vote would have gone for my good friend Anand Mahindra But whatever, my sincere thanks to all of you for tolerating me and accepting me with my frailties," Goenka tweeted.