‘India is a perfect example of the application of open hybrid cloud’

The short answer is ‘No’. I’m pretty lucky that I have worked within about 20 feet of Paul for the last 10 years. So, I’ve had the opportunity to have a hand in the team we’ve built and the strategy we’ve built and the bets and positions we’ve made around open hybrid cloud. In my last role, I was heading all of our products and technology and business unit teams. Hence, I know the team and the strategy. And we will evolve. If we look at the cloud services market that’s moving fast, our commercial models will change there to make sure that as customers have a foot on prem (on premises) and in private cloud, we serve them well. As hybrid extends to edge (computing), it will also change how we approach that market. But our fundamental strategy around open hybrid cloud doesn’t change. So, it’s a nice spot to be here, where I don’t feel compelled to make any change, but focus more on execution.