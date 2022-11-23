‘India is one among the few markets to be in a sweet spot’1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 09:07 PM IST
India is a powerhouse for people to invest in says Benjamin Hung, Asia chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank.
Mumbai: UK-based Standard Chartered Bank is one of the oldest foreign banks, with over 160 years of continuous presence in India and sees the South Asian country as one of its prominent growth engines. In an interview, Benjamin Hung, the Asia chief executive for the bank, said India is a powerhouse for people to invest in. The country will be looked at as a part of the China-plus-one strategy for businesses worldwide and a great place to diversify, he said. Edited excerpts: