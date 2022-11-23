‘India is one among the few markets to be in a sweet spot’

India is definitely the one leading the South Asian region. There is Asean and China as well. These three are very potent engines, individually and in a connected way. In the last few decades, the world has been operating in the model of East manufacturing for the consumption of the West. Going forward, increasingly, it will be the East manufacturing for consumption of the East, and that change is going to be very important. For India, I will say the stars are very aligned. It is one of the few markets to be in a sweet spot. It is doing well economically but is yet to reap its demographic dividend entirely. When India’s average gross domestic product (GDP) reaches a certain middle-income stage, consumption ramp-up will be very fast. We have not even reached that point yet.