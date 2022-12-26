‘India is SAP’s fastest-growing country’

Businesses are looking to shift their operational core to the cloud. Then, there is the experience economy, which includes people experience, customer experience, and how to serve different clients. We’re seeing growth largely on the customer, and people experience sides. Finally, larger companies are looking to consolidate their procurement and finance processes. These are the key factors that companies are getting right. But from an India perspective, the top management, in many cases, takes too long to decide on tech adoption. The decision-making process could be faster. Technologies are being adopted, and consumption among companies does begin, but are they utilizing enough value out of these services? Not yet. I think there is a learning in the market — even among some large conglomerates; there’s so much more that they can do with the return on investment (RoI).