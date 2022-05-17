‘India is the growth engine, innovation hub for Capgemini Engineering’

Capgemini Engineering in India plays a crucial role for the group bringing high-end capabilities at scale. With representation of industry domains and being a strong base for digital and software capabilities, India is the growth engine and innovation hub for Capgemini Engineering. We address the engineering needs of industries across sectors like automotive, aeronautics, space, naval and defence, energy, life sciences, telecom, electronics, software and many more. We are spread across eight cities in India, leveraging talent from all parts of the country and delivering solutions and services to our global clients from India. We are strategic partners to our clients, and over the years, we have built long term relationships with them that span over a decade.

