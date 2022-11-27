‘India is top priority for HSBC; more Indians turning wealthy’

We bank more than 1,000 startups; and 44-45 of the unicorns. We have a $250 million lending fund for startups. Startups are one of the best things that has happened in India in the last five to seven years. You see the number of young people who are in their 20s and early 30s and taking risks. They become wealth and job creators and we needed that. All they are trying to identify is a process that needs disruption. We have tools to judge governance, but it is very difficult to describe what those are. It is also something we internally refer to as a smell test. We could go wrong, of course. The second thing to see is whether the idea will disrupt or not. Finally, you also see their ability to raise equity, because many of these are cash-burn, negative Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) businesses.