India’s IT services firms tighten their wage belts. But are they getting fitter?
Summary
- India’s top IT services firms shrunk their employee costs relative to revenue in the second quarter, even replacing senior employees with junior talent and reducing the number of employees on standby. That may be great for margins. But what does it mean for the sector?
India’s top information technology services companies managed to keep a tight control over people costs in the September quarter even as global capability centres—the India-based IT wings of multinational companies—emerged as attractive alternatives for their employees.