‘India must take leadership role in advance packaging of semiconductors’2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:50 PM IST
They said ISRC must focus on advanced packaging of modular chiplet, as it is the future, and participate in global standards bodies to take a leadership role in the industry.
The Centre must consider broadening the scope of the semiconductor policy to include modular chips or chiplet “advance packaging", said Nimish Modi, senior vice president of Cadence Design Systems and Jaswinder Ahuja, the India managing director. They said India Semiconductor Research Centre (ISRC) must focus on advanced packaging of modular chiplet, as it is the future, and participate in global standards bodies to take a leadership role in the industry. Edited excerpts from the interview: