India needs PLI for drone design: Paras Aerospace CEO
- A design PLI will also boost the domestic intellectual property holdings of Indian companies, Paras Aerospace CEO Pankaj Akula said
New Delhi: India needs a production-linked incentive or PLI scheme for designing drones, according to Pankaj Akula, CEO of Paras Aerospace.
An incentive scheme for the design industry, in line with the ₹120 crore scheme for drones and subcomponents, unveiled in 2021, could help bolster the domestic design industry, Akula said in an interview with Mint.
“Before production happens, what has been missed out is basically DLI or design-linked incentive. If you look at the Ministry of Electronics, they have launched a design-linked incentive for all the IP designs on chips and processors. So any industry first starts with the design incentive and then we can go to the production incentive," said Akula, a former government scientist who now heads Paras Aerospace, a subsidiary of Paras Defence & Space Technologies that offers a range of defence products & solutions.
While the importance of drones to warfare and national security has increased, India remains behind peers like Turkey and Iran in drone technologies, he added.
A design PLI will also boost the domestic intellectual property holdings of Indian companies, which will help shore up their position vis-a-vis global competitors, Akula argued.
Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have attracted much attention given their importance to modern battlefields. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has seen the extensive use of drones, including the Iranian Shahed drones. In 2020, Turkish-supplied drones were seen as a key factor in Azerbaijan’s decisive battlefield victory over Armenia.
India has prioritized the development of a domestic drone industry. The ministry of civil aviation had announced plans to make the country a “global drone hub" by 2030.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed the Lakshya and Nishant drones, while the Rustom-1, modeled after the American Predator drone, is under development. India also announced the acquisition of the MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics, an American firm, with an estimated price tag of around $3 billion.
Akula, whose firm is interested in producing drones for both defence and commercial applications, believes that a restrictive regulatory regime and underwhelming support for defence research programs have led to the underdevelopment of India’s capacity in the field.
The CEO, however, remains confident that India will hit the government’s target of a ₹3 lakh crore domestic drone industry by 2030.