BENGALURU : India, which accounts for more than half of Capgemini’s global workforce, is key to its global operations. The French software services giant is also ramping up its centres of excellence in India to focus on technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), smart factory and intelligent supply chains. In an interview, Ashwin Yardi, chief executive officer, Capgemini in India, shares his views on key focus areas such as the metaverse and how it plans to drive cloud and digital adoption. Edited excerpts:

What are the key focus areas for Capgemini?

Capgemini’s focus for 2022 lies primarily in three areas: sustainability, talent and innovation. These areas are among our foundations for growth for years to come. Sustainability is a key component of our corporate strategic framework and we launched our sustainable IT offerings designed to help clients reduce their IT carbon footprint.

We aim to be carbon neutral for our operations no later than 2025 and across our supply chain by 2030. We are committed to becoming a net-zero business well ahead of 2050.

Besides, talent growth and development is a priority area for us. In 2022, we aim to move towards a broader talent ecosystem by onboarding new talent and working together in flexible ways. We will continue to invest and are betting big on artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G, digitization, big data, augmented reality and virtual reality, and quantum computing.

Are you also considering the metaverse like some of your competitors?

In today’s digital economies, the increasing need for phygital engagements, popularity of mixed reality, and remote engagements are some of the factors contributing to the rise of the metaverse market.

In this space, we are prototyping different use cases and are currently accelerating our metaverse offerings and capabilities.

We are working with clients in automotive, manufacturing and gaming, among other industries, on their metaverse journey. We recently set up a dedicated lab with a team of quantum technology experts from across the organization to build on the existing physical facilities and teams in the UK, Cambridge and Lisbon.

Our quantum computing experts in India and worldwide access these facilities and platforms through the cloud.

How is the India team contributing to the focus on ‘intelligent industry’?

Capgemini works across industries to help companies develop intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services—all powered by data, and according to their specific business and operational challenges.

With more than 50% of Capgemini employees here, India plays a key role in our global business.

India is a big centre for innovation and growth for the group. Last year, we set up a 5G lab in Mumbai, our third globally, to accelerate the deployment of 5G solutions. Autonomous vehicle is another focus area for intelligent industry and the team in India is working on several prototypes.

