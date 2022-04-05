NEW DELHI : In an interview with Mint , Ashutosh Tikekar, head of global markets, BNP Paribas India, talks about triggers and events that need to be watched out for the markets, sectoral views, and views on mid-caps and small-caps and how India is placed among emerging markets

Edited excerpts:

Amidst volatility in the markets, what are the triggers and events that need to be watched for?

Rising oil prices could pose a challenge for the Indian economy and can stroke inflation. That said, the market will see oil remaining below $100/ bbl as being manageable. Monetary policy this week will be a key event to watch for. Focus remains on RBI’s stance which has remained growth-focused up until now. We expect RBI to lower growth projections and increase CPI estimates for FY23 from 4.5% to 5.25%. Rising oil prices pose a significant headwind going forward and we expect CPI to range between 5.5% and 6% and a total of 100 bp hike in this calendar year.

Looking at inflation whether the accommodative stance of RBI stays or goes away will be watched. The RBI is targeting inflation at 4.5 %, which looks too aggressive given rising oil prices and other factors such as higher commodity prices. The inflation rate of 5.5 to 6% is what could be realistic. Overall, what would be the stance RBI now takes will remain to be seen.

What is your view on various sectors? Which are the ones that remain laggards and which are the ones that offer opportunities?

While the overall economy is recovering, some sectors are starting to see the impact of rising input costs, which, in turn, could impact demand for them. Within autos, two-wheelers and tractors could face this more than other premium segments, given their rural and semi-rural customer base. The pent-up demand story is taking somewhat of a back seat because of prices hikes taken by the companies to offset inflation. We are noticing the same with the FMCG sector, and companies have already taken 10-15% price hikes which may not be easy to pass on.

Even though employee costs and attrition are too high, the IT sector looks reasonably positioned. Banks also remain well-placed despite attrition issues. We think pharmaceuticals and hospitals should do well as demand for those goods and services is somewhat less elastic. Furthermore, export-oriented sectors such as IT and pharmaceuticals benefit from a stronger dollar.

The hospitality and aviation sectors are seeing a rebound after two years of pain. Pent-up demand is helping restaurants as well. However, over the medium term one needs to watch out for any impact on disposable income because of higher inflation. Rising ATF prices could offset at least some of the benefits from higher demand.

Commodities should continue to do well given the conflict in Europe and sanctions are likely to remain even if the situation eases there.

Can investors explore pockets in mid-caps and small-cap stocks?

We see modest overall returns for equities this year with central banks, especially the Fed, moving towards more restrictive monetary policies. In such an environment, we feel investors need to be more discerning in their choice of mid- and small-caps. History also suggests that larger companies are able to better pass on higher costs. Therefore it may pay be more selective and keep some cash in hand too.

What are your views on FPI flows?

While FPI outflows have continued in an unabated manner, DIIs seem to have absorbed most of that so far. In the near term, the alternatives within other asset classes do not look particularly appealing either. That said, inflation worsening much beyond current levels could be a risk even for domestic flows. Furthermore, rate hikes expectations from the Fed have increased significantly, with even two back-to-back 50bps hikes now being on the table along with quantitative tightening. Such conditions are typically not favourable for FPI outflows to reverse.

How is India placed among emerging markets?

Compared with other emerging markets, we think India remains better off on growth. However, oil is a loose end. The risky scenario involves oil prices rising to $140/ bbl versus the government expectations of $80-85/ bbl, which could in turn hurt the fiscal position and impact growth and capex plans

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.