India remains better off than other EMs on growth: BNP Paribas' Ashutosh Tikekar

While the overall economy is recovering, some sectors are starting to see the impact of rising input costs, which, in turn, could impact demand for them. Within autos, two-wheelers and tractors could face this more than other premium segments, given their rural and semi-rural customer base. The pent-up demand story is taking somewhat of a back seat because of prices hikes taken by the companies to offset inflation. We are noticing the same with the FMCG sector, and companies have already taken 10-15% price hikes which may not be easy to pass on.