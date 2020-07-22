Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is looking to “partner and invest" in India’s fintech ecosystem, the company’s India Head, Abhijit Bose, said at an event on Wednesday.

“Over the next two years, we’re committing to opening up in entrepreneurial ways we never have before," said Bose, speaking at the Fintech Fest, organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

The company will launch “many experiments", some of which are already set in motion, including digital banking, increased financial services and digitization of MSMEs. Bose said the solutions will come from banks and financial companies who partner with WhatsApp.

"We will take risks, but we’ll do it with controlled pilots. And based on user acceptance we will invest and scale the solutions that deliver results," he added.

According to Bose, India’s fintech space is leading the world in terms of innovation. “The fintech innovation happening here and the outcomes that all of us are jointly going to do together, are years ahead of any other country including the US," he said.

He said that the scale for which companies need to think in India is “way beyond" what other markets offer. “The practical operations and constructs on the ground also have to be thought of at a very different level," he added. India has been one of the biggest markets for WhatsApp and the company has been working to launch WhatsApp Pay, a payments service based on the government’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The company currently has 15 million users, including small businesses worldwide on the WhatsApp Business platform, and 15 million of these are small businesses in India, the company had announced earlier this month. Bose said WhatsApp has been working with banking partners to build more products. Banks like ICICI, HDFC and Kotak have already deployed WhatsApp-based services and have been “very well received", he said.

WhatsApp isn’t the only company that’s bullish about expectations from India’s fintech market though. According to a May 2020 report from Research and Markets, India had the highest fintech adoption rate in the world, of 87%, alongside China. This is higher than the global average adoption rate, which stood at 64%.

The report said the fintech market in India was valued at Rs. 1920.16 billion in 2019 and was expected to grow to Rs. 6207.41 billion by 2025, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated