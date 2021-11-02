India should rapidly increase renewable energy deployment: Arunabha Ghosh

I don’t think any country is prepared for this because very few politicians have the courage to tell the people that the future is going to look different from the past and that is why the statement from the prime minister, the statement has not been pulled out of thin air. There is a huge amount of analytical work that has gone in to make these commitments. So this is not something that is infeasible but it takes political courage to make that statement that very few political leaders have demonstrated. China for example has not said anything about how it plans to get to net zero whereas India has outlined it very clearly what the short term targets are going to be not just long term. In the last 12 years, the developed world overall has consumed excess carbon budget by 25 billion tonnes and we are saying that in the coming decade we will reduce our emissions intensity. So it is very important for people to realize inside and outside India the scale of the ambition but also the courage behind the ambition.