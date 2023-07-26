‘India strongest part of our steel portfolio’4 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:46 AM IST
On European operations, T.V. Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel Ltd, said the company’s operations in the Netherlands would be able to sustain itself through its earnings and support from the government, but the UK operations remain a concern
NEW DELHI : T.V. Narendran, who will start his new term as Tata Steel Ltd’s chief executive and managing director, highlighted the challenges the company faces in Europe, even as he emphasized that the Indian operations remain “structurally the strongest part" of the steelmaker’s portfolio. “The first five years were all problems, the second was more inorganic growth, and these five years, hopefully, will be more organic growth," he said.
