‘India strongest part of our steel portfolio’

There is some talk about a private steel company (Vedanta’s ESL Steel Ltd) looking for buyers. Would you have the appetite for that acquisition?

We feel the most optimal way for us to grow is through brownfield expansion now that we have the sites. We are in a comfortable position because between Nilanchal, Kalinganagar and Bhushan, we are at 9 million tonnes - five at Bhushan and three in Kalinganagar, and 1 in Nilanchal - and this can easily go to about 35 million tonnes. Then you have Jamshedpur at 11 mt, where we have enough land and facilities available to grow from 20 million to 45-46 million tonnes. We have set a target of 40 million tonnes by 2030, but you know, if you need to grow faster, we can grow faster. We’ll watch what the market is. So, we don’t really need new sites and new assets, but obviously, any of these we will keep an eye out on.