‘India the engine room for global solutions’

MUMBAI : In an interview with Mint , Dentsu’s Asia Pacific chief executive officer Rob Gilby, and India CEO Harsha Razdan, shared their vision for the Indian market. This comes in the wake of significant changes, including the departure of nearly 20 top executives within two years. Razdan elaborated on fostering a cultural shift within the organization, and simplifying its hierarchical structure, while Gilby emphasized India’s potential as a global powerhouse. They also spoke about talent retention, client solution and an ever-changing media landscape, offering insights into Dentsu India’s way forward, characterized by new perspectives and a dedicated focus on delivering client-centric solutions. Edited excerpts.

With Harsha coming in as India head, how do you see dentsu’s India business shaping up?

Gilby: I am delighted that he has joined us. His arrival heralds a fresh perspective, precisely what our current market demands. The timing seemed opportune for a new approach, considering the evolving needs of our clients and the diverse opportunities they are pursuing. The transformation in their businesses is evident as they continuously explore ways to leverage technology and data for growth, seeking comprehensive solutions encompassing creativity and media. Our response involves a more integrated suite of solutions to cater to these evolving needs. We are positioning ourselves to provide the services our clients require, calling for a touch of innovative thinking. Since Harsha joined us, he has played a pivotal role in stabilizing our leadership team and uniting them behind the vision of client growth. While clients have always been at the core of our business, our focus has shifted to how we can drive the growth of their businesses and eliminate any internal barriers that hinder seamless collaboration with us. Harsha has also overseen significant client acquisitions.

Razdan: Yes, we have achieved some big wins. We recently secured Carlsberg and added new accounts such as Berger Paints, Aditya Birla Capital, and Xpresso by Daily Hunt, all of which are among our top 100 clients. Additionally, there are a few more wins that I'm not authorized to disclose at this time, but they are included in our list.

In the last 2 years, you have lost most of your India leadership team, including those who brought in a lot of fame like the Cannes Lions. Are things finally going to stabilise now or do you see more talent leaving?

Gilby: I think there are three things to consider. First, Dentsu Aegis grew through many acquisitions. At some point, we need to pause and consolidate and make it simple for our clients. We have great talent and expertise in the agency group, but we need to make it easy for clients to access them. This is a common challenge for groups that have acquired a lot of companies. We are simplifying our structure and offerings for our clients. That is why some of the original departures happened. Second, our industry is always changing, and people move around. Sometimes, people focus on the exits, but not enough on the arrivals. We have had some great hires, and one of the best signs is when people come back to us. We call them boomerangs. For example, Narayan Devanathan rejoined us in India. At the regional level, we also had Clay Schouest, who rejoined us as the Chief Strategy Officer for our client business in Singapore. He had a rich history with dentsu, briefly working elsewhere, and then returning. Such returns are quite reassuring, as they show that individuals believe in our journey and our ability to help clients during their transformative processes. We are excited about our current team and the growth we are experiencing. We are also seeing a positive trend in this regard across other markets. It has been a journey -from consolidation to regrouping - and now, it is about realigning with the direction of travel.

And what changes are you bringing in as India CEO?

Razdan: The changes are twofold. On the client side, we need to be able to meet with the clients and listen to them even better. My fundamental approach has been to meet with clients and understand their perspectives. When I meet with CEOs, many of them express, ‘You are finally listening to us. You are not just trying to sell media or conduct experiments. You are listening to what we are saying and attempting to provide solutions on a broader scale.’

And within the company, I am trying de-layering and asking everyone to come and have an open conversation with me directly. Honestly, the first few months have been what I had expected. Whether it's Rob or the Japan team, they have been more than welcoming. You need honest leadership in the country to get the right things done. On the initiatives, we have launched something called the Next Generation Council, where the top 30 leaders now work with my leadership directly on specific projects and get them involved in stuff. We have a startup lab called dentsu Lab, which has a group of people who are helping us create new solutions.

At one point, your predecessor claimed that dentsu was the second-largest agency network in India. Where do you see it now?

Gilby: We don’t see ourselves as just media or creative anymore. As we break down clients' needs, it's a combination of creative, marketing, and consulting requirements, given that clients are undergoing transformations. They're figuring out how to use data to make better decisions in the marketing world and how to use technology to reach customers more effectively. CMOs face significant challenges in their roles and are working more closely with the CEO, Chief Strategy Officers, and CFOs. To do this effectively, we need to understand the opportunities they're pursuing or the problems they're encountering. This allows us to determine the solutions they need and pull capabilities from across our organization seamlessly. There should be no barriers like ‘This is my agency; this is my brand.’

We bring whatever solution the client needs to the table. Harsha's background aligns with this approach, having led Client Solutions at KPMG and possessing extensive experience in building capabilities and a deep understanding of how technology is applied to consumer businesses. Considering India's digital transformation, we aim to apply consumer technology and data to create exceptional consumer experiences. This reflects the future of the marketing industry we are in. We are not just a media agency; we are helping clients create value for consumers. When I evaluated the situation, I concluded that Harsha is the right person with the right profile, and I am very pleased with the results.

Dentsu recently acquired Tag Worldwide. Where does it fit into your India portfolio?

Gilby: We are very proud of Tag acquisition, they are more than just a production company. They leverage technology to produce creative assets at scale across multiple platforms. Tag does not only create content assets for social platforms or web-based platforms but also designs retail point of sale and end stops and all kinds of retail capabilities. Their customers range from brands to retail groups. For dentsu, this means we bring a capability to our clients that is for our creative arm, our media assets arm, and our CXM arm, which provides commerce solutions. It allows us to thread a broad offering at scale for our clients.

I would also like to point out that India has progressed a lot or ten years ago. It ranges from data science to marketing analytics, to creative production assets, to entrepreneurship, to finance. The capabilities here have expanded rapidly. People have built ecosystems that can provide that consistently at a global level. Tag is for the creative content production world and our Dentsu Global Services (DGS), which we originally acquired to support our global CXM business like Merkel. Merkel is a really important business for us in the US and Europe and is growing in Asia. But DGS has moved from being an enabler of the world to a developer of what's next. They are leveraging machine learning and AI applications to provide solutions to global clients. This trip has reinforced the idea that India is not only the most exciting marketplace in the world but also the engine room for global solutions. Combining all this, we, like many of our competitors, are well positioned among the holding companies. The solutions offered by Tag and DGS are now of a high standard.

Do you still have an appetite for exploring mergers or acquisitions in the Indian market?

Gilby: The focus has shifted from rapid scaling through acquisitions to organic growth, emphasizing hiring and training within the organization. While organic growth remains the priority, strategic acquisitions may still be pursued to enhance specific capabilities or accelerate progress. The goal now is to effectively bring our expanded capabilities to our clients. If we can achieve growth organically by hiring and training, that is by far the most consistent way to expand within the organization.

However, there are certain capabilities that we sometimes need to develop more rapidly. In such cases, we may target specific acquisitions to purchase and integrate. But our primary goal now is to acquire these capabilities and deliver them to our clients.

Do you agree that one of the major challenges faced by the industry is talent retention?

Gilby: Absolutely, but this is something that almost all industries are facing. But having a clear purpose and a positive impact on society is key for young talent; they want to be part of shaping a better world, and they are very focused on that. It is also a core dentsu value. The second aspect is career growth and development. You can't force people to stay anymore; you have to make it interesting enough that they choose not to leave. That is where breaking down the barriers and providing opportunities to try new things comes in. India is a continent, not just a country. You can work in Mumbai, then in Chennai, and move around. The potential to learn and keep growing is vast. It becomes more attractive to learn and grow within an organization rather than leave. So, that is the only way to make it so appealing that they don't want to leave.

Talking about the changing media landscape, do you see traditional TV going down anytime soon?

Razdan: For the next 20 or 30 years, I don't think any of the media will suddenly disappear. I remember in the 1990s when there were only small mom-and-pop bookstores in India. Then came the big retail chains, and news reports were predicting the demise of small bookstores. Similarly, with e-commerce, predictions of big stores’ disappearance were made. But it's still growing. So, I think the learning here is that things reach a natural equilibrium over time. I am not saying that TV is going to be as large or small, but some companies have overspent on performance and will come back. All of these media will remain. It's going to be a war for attention. We have to learn how to catch the maximum of it.

I think as an agency, we have to be able to work with clients to solve their issues. And if we can solve for the client's problems, we are true partners.

