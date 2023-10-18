‘India the engine room for global solutions’

In the last 2 years, you have lost most of your India leadership team, including those who brought in a lot of fame like the Cannes Lions. Are things finally going to stabilise now or do you see more talent leaving?

Gilby: I think there are three things to consider. First, Dentsu Aegis grew through many acquisitions. At some point, we need to pause and consolidate and make it simple for our clients. We have great talent and expertise in the agency group, but we need to make it easy for clients to access them. This is a common challenge for groups that have acquired a lot of companies. We are simplifying our structure and offerings for our clients. That is why some of the original departures happened. Second, our industry is always changing, and people move around. Sometimes, people focus on the exits, but not enough on the arrivals. We have had some great hires, and one of the best signs is when people come back to us. We call them boomerangs. For example, Narayan Devanathan rejoined us in India. At the regional level, we also had Clay Schouest, who rejoined us as the Chief Strategy Officer for our client business in Singapore. He had a rich history with dentsu, briefly working elsewhere, and then returning. Such returns are quite reassuring, as they show that individuals believe in our journey and our ability to help clients during their transformative processes. We are excited about our current team and the growth we are experiencing. We are also seeing a positive trend in this regard across other markets. It has been a journey -from consolidation to regrouping - and now, it is about realigning with the direction of travel.