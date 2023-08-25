‘India to be exciting beer market in 3-5 years’3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Despite beer’s global popularity, its consumption in India remains modest compared to its population, remaining below 350 million cases a year. Kartikeya Sharma, India president of Anheuser-Busch InBev or Ab InBev, the owner of brands such as Budweiser, Hoegaarden and Corona, said this could change if states focus on taxing beer the “right way". The company expects India to evolve into a well-entrenched beer market over the next three-five years if the laws support its growth. Edited excerpts: