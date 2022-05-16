India to become 3rd largest lodging market globally: Hilton

The difference between that market (and India) is a time issue. Obviously, China was ahead from a hospitality investment perspective and a lot of the Chinese business has state investment in it. So, some of the state-owned vehicles invest in the travel and tourism sector. In India, the under-construction pipeline across all brands is a lot smaller, but eventually it’ll catch up and catch up quickly. So, it’s an unfair comparison today but in the longer term, it’s not. The demographics of the two markets, their GDP growths, and, in fact, India’s competitive advantage, particularly with youth, is yet to be realized.

