‘India to put digital, startups in G20 focus‘7 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 12:44 AM IST
We have 80,000 plus startups, 106 unicorns so we are going to use this to see how the startup movement can be accelerated, says Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa
NEW DELHI : India’s G20 presidency is an opportunity to demonstrate how the country’s unique model of digital public infrastructure and startup ecosystem can be taken to the rest of the world, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said in an interview. As India takes over the presidency in December, areas such as startups, digital transformation, and health and pharmaceuticals will be among key issues to be discussed by member countries. In the run-up to the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, India will host 200 events in 50 cities. Kant also outlined the role India played in creating a consensus on Russia for the Bali communique. India took the lead and brought Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Mexico, Singapore and Saudi Arabia together to argue that the communique should not be a political document. Edited excerpts: