‘India to put digital, startups in G20 focus‘

During the Indonesian presidency, there was the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis. And it was broadly expected that a communique would not be arrived at the leaders’ summit. The draft which was brought before us heavily condemned the present geopolitical scenario. India’s view was that G20 is not a political body. Political issues need to be settled in the UN Security Council. G20 is essentially a body for economic growth, progress, social development agenda, climate, and many other things. So, the communique should be action-oriented towards many of the crises the world is facing in terms of global debt, breakdown of global supply chain, greater action on sustainable development goals (SDGs), greater action on climate, and also on the post-covid recovery. But the view of G7 was that the (Russia-Ukraine) war has many other implications—on fuel, fertilizer, food, and therefore, this issue cuts across economic issues as well and therefore it’s necessary to have a very strong condemnation of Russia. India took the lead and brought Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore together to argue that we should not create a political document. And G20 on its own instead of politically condemning should actually work around the language used by the Security Council and therefore, on our insistence, we redrafted the agreement taking into consideration the UN resolution.

