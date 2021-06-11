‘India top investment pick for us among EMs’

I think so because it’s not one size fits all, which is actually good. Frankly, to see the market being somewhat discerning rather than paint everyone with the same brush. But the general approach that we have negotiated at Investcorp is that we will always need to pay full value for good assets and it is okay to pay full value for good assets because what is more important in the long run is that those good assets are the ones that can be the basis for long-term value creation through two or three measures. Within the tech space, it’s about having a cost-efficient, scalable delivery model for your end clients, where the next incremental revenue dollar is coming largely to the bottom line. By traditional metrics that you and I grew up with, they are lofty, but looking at the free cash flow generation capability of the underlying business, they do make sense; not in every case, you have to be backing market winners, of which they are, by definition, going to be a handful.