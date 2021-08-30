‘India will be the consumer acquisition market for us’

India will be, first and foremost, the consumer acquisition market for us. That’s the place that is going to drive the most amount of consumer acquisition within SAPMENA and, potentially, within the L’Oreal Group. The second thing is this incredible resourcefulness that India displays. India has this capacity of finding very innovative, resourceful solutions to problems and challenges. The third thing is that India can be a very important talent pool. Because of the high quality of education, the entrepreneurial spirit of people, because of the large population, by default, India creates a large number of very enterprising and capable managers, who can work within SAPMENA and within L’Oreal everywhere in the world.