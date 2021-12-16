Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd today said its promoter Sameer Gehlaut has sold 11.9 per cent stake in the company, and has decided to resign from its board by the March end.

In a mail sent by Sameer Gehlaut to the Board of Directors, he said he has sold 11.9 per cent in the company, to make it a "fully professionally managed and run company". After the stake sale, he and his promoter companies now own 9.8 per cent share in the housing finance company.

"I intend to hold these shares and participate in the future growth story of the company," Sameer wrote via the mail.

Sameer said since Indiabulls Housing went public in September 2004 at ₹19 per share, it has been a "fabulous success story" with 25 per cent CAGR returns over the last 17 years, including the receipt of dividends and shares of other demerged companies.

"I will be resigning from the board of the company by end of the current fiscal ending March 31st, 2022, and will be completing the process of de-promotorisation of the company with requisite approvals," he said.

The company promoter said: "About 2 years ago, we set a vision for Indiabulls Housing of making it a best in class, professionally run and innovative financial institution with a fortress balance sheet, strong liquidity and masterclass corporate governance. We have made significant progress."

He said he remains excited for the growth prospects of Dhani Services (a company that was demerged from Indiabulls Housing). As the CEO of Dhani, he said he's focused on building a world-class fintech and digi-health platform.

Dhani Services Ltd is a consumer business that operates through it’s app Dhani and provides digital healthcare and digital transactional finance to its customers.

Indiabulls Housing Finance had recently announced to raise ₹1,000 crore via public issue of bonds. The money will be utilised to fund its business growth. The issue that opened on December 9 will close on December 20, 2021, with an option of early closure.

The Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd stock closed at ₹253.80, down 11.15 or 4.21 per cent, on the NSE today.

