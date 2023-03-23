IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as chief operating officer

Goyal has worked with companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks. In his last stint, Goyal was executive vice-president and head - key accounts at Star India
New Delhi: IndiaCast, the multi-platform content asset monetisation entity, has appointed Piyush Goyal as chief operating officer.
A professional with experience in the Indian TV distribution industry, Goyal has held senior leadership positions spanning distribution, new business initiatives and other strategic projects. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks. In his last stint, Goyal was executive vice-president and head - key accounts at Star India, where he handled major MSO (multi-system operators) and DTH (direct-to-home) players.
Jointly owned by TV18 and Viacom18, IndiaCast works across categories like domestic distribution, placement services, international channel distribution and advertising sales, new media (digital) distribution and content syndication for all the group company (TV18, Viacom18, A+E Networks|TV18) channels and content.
In his new role, Goyal will closely work with the operating heads of TV news, entertainment and sports businesses of the Network18 Group. He will report to Network18’s managing director Rahul Joshi.
“I am extremely thrilled and look forward to spearheading Indiacast. It’s home coming for me at Indiacast after 10 years. With the ever changing landscape in the media industry, there could not have been a better time to be part of this media conglomerate," Goyal said in a statement.
Network18 Group is a media and entertainment conglomerate, with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd, a subsidiary of Network18, manages its primary business of broadcasting. It runs a news network in India, spanning business news general news, and regional news.
TV18’s subsidiary, Viacom18 operates a portfolio of television entertainment channels, sports channels and digital platform.
