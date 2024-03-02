Indian billionaire's 21-year old sibling rivalry costs him one of US's highest payout- ₹20,000 crore
After a five-month trial, a jury ordered Haresh Jogani to pay his brothers Shashikant, Rajesh, Chetan and Shailesh Jogani more than $2.5 billion in damages
An obscure 21-year legal feud involving five brothers from India who’ve amassed a fortune in diamonds and Los Angeles real estate burst into public view this week with a multibillion-dollar US verdict that may be among the largest of the decade.