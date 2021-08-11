‘Indian capital is taking more risks than global funds today’

At Chiratae, we believe that business has to significantly contribute to society, not in a philanthropic way, but by solving real challenges which the society has faced. This is what we are seeing in the 100-odd companies we invested in so far. If solving business challenges is a criteria, I would say 80 of our portfolio companies have done just that. India has seen capital worth $200 billion being poured in the last 6-7 years. We believe another $500 billion will come in the next seven years. We have exited 38 of our 100 investments. The balance has a revenue of around $1.2 billion, and a combined market capitalization of upwards of $12 billion, which is 0.4% of India’s GDP. So, we feel we are making an impact.