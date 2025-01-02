Indian CEO Jagdeep Singh has emerged as the highest-paid employee globally, earning an astonishing annual salary of ₹17,500 crore. This figure translates to an average daily income of ₹48 crore, surpassing the annual revenue of many large corporations and making 'Singh' a ‘King’.

Quantumscape founder and ex-CEO Jagdeep Singh's exceptional earnings not only highlight his personal success but also reflect the growing influence of Indian talent on the global stage.

Jagdeep Singh's Journey to Unprecedented Success Jagdeep Singh is the former CEO and founder of Quantumscape, a pioneering company at the forefront of electric vehicle battery technology.

His journey to this extraordinary position began with a solid educational foundation, having earned a B.Tech from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of California.

Before establishing Quantumscape in 2010, Jagdeep Singh spent over a decade honing his skills in various roles across multiple companies. His breakthrough came when he recognised the potential for innovation in battery technology, leading him to create a company that is now crucial to the future of electric vehicles.

Quantumscape has quickly risen to prominence, attracting significant investments from industry giants like Bill Gates and Volkswagen.

The company focuses on developing next-generation solid-state batteries that promise to revolutionise electric vehicle performance.

Jagdeep Singh's leadership has positioned Quantumscape as a leader in this rapidly growing sector, contributing to his remarkable salary package, which includes stock options potentially valued at $2.3 billion.

Jagdeep Singh gave up the CEO position of Quantumscape to Siva Sivaram on 16 February 2024. He now is recognised as the CEO of ‘Stealth Startup’. Notably, Jagdeep Singh'sa X (formerly Twitter) handle reads ‘@startupjag’.

