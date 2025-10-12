Festive season pricing not a race to the bottom: Libas’ Nisha Khatri
As an ultra-fast-fashion brand, Libas is shifting its festive strategy from a ‘race to the bottom’ on pricing to one focused on building customer loyalty and acquisition, explains Nisha Khatri, its head of marketing.
Indian wear brand Libas has recast itself as an ultra-fast-fashion brand targeting Gen Z customers. This strategic positioning has fundamentally changed how the brand crafts its marketing strategy, according to Nisha Khatri, head of marketing at Libas.
