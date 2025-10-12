Festive season pricing not a race to the bottom: Libas’ Nisha Khatri

Tell me more about how you’re bridging offline campaigns with your online marketing.

We create experiences for our customers, such as our flagship Purple Day Sale. So, our offline brand becomes strong, too. We have an IP (intellectual property) called Libas Circle, where we do a concert in our store, designed to create a sense of community. This is an experience that people can enjoy for absolutely free. We don’t believe in calling a celebrity for store launches. That said, we have done this in the past. But, our stores are for people, and we don’t want just celebrities and influencers to become a part of it. I want this to be for, by, and of the customers.