Indian Express releases list of Top 100 Influential Indians of 2024: Gautam Adani takes spot above Mukesh Ambani
Among the business names this year, it is notable that industrialist Gautam Adani made it into the top 10 and beat out fellow billionaire Mukesh Ambani on the ladder by one position.
The Indian Express released its list of 'Top 100 Most Influential Indians of 2024' today on February 29, capturing personalities across the political, business, entertainment and sports spectrums, who influence the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message