‘Indian firms leapfrogged peers in tech adoption’

All the technologies that constitute metaverse have been there for many years. We too have been experimenting with the metaverse. This month, we hosted a metaverse meet up for India. The world of metaverse for enterprises is all about experimentation. No one has hit upon the right business model. I think there will be two sets of use cases that will come early. One is around fashion and entertainment. The workplace is at the opposite end. We have technology that can allow people to have avatars represent themselves in video calls. It can also allow teams to get together in physical surroundings virtually. These two sets of use cases will be the first adoption of a metaverse in the corporate sector. Companies that lead the workplace solutions’ market will be in a stronger position to gain from it.Going forward, enterprises will want to engage with employees in a metaverse since not everyone is going to come back to the office and many employees will be located in countries where a company may not even have a physical office.