Indian firms need to scale digital transformation: BCG

Rastogi: We did an IT buyer survey two months ago, and there were two areas that the respondents put down as priorities. The first is that they will continue to scale infrastructure and security spending. The second is that anything to do with digital transformation will remain a top priority—think about automation and so on. You will also notice that IT services companies have not lowered their forecasts, and neither has Nasscom lowered its industry forecast. However, we are seeing spends moving from capex (capital expenditure) to opex (operating expenditure). For instance, let’s say that if one were to spend about $200 million on a project, the capex part is the implementation while the opex part is to run services and outsourcing. Also, we are seeing almost 15-20% of software services being sold as a service. It will reach an inflection point, and then shoot through the roof.