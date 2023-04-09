‘We can’t have brands in portfolio that aren’t perceived as premium’1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. CEO Puneet Chhatwal has stated that the worst is behind for India's hotel industry, and FY24 was the beginning of an upcycle after almost two years of devastation. Despite signing 36 properties over the last 12 months, IHCL is eager to add more hotels to its portfolio.
Mumbai: The worst is behind for India’s hotel industry, and FY24 was the beginning of an upcycle after almost two years of devastation, said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. Even if the industry faces another black swan event like covid-19, it will be in a better position to navigate, he said an interview, while discussing how the Indian hospitality industry is shaping up and why it was important for the company to fast-track its growth. Despite signing 36 properties over the last 12 months, IHCL is eager to add more hotels to its portfolio. Edited excerpts: