Indian Hotels has grown at a scorching pace under Puneet Chhatwal. Can he sustain the bull run?
Varuni Khosla 1 min read 19 Nov 2024, 09:07 PM IST
Summary
- Since taking over the helm at IHCL in 2017, Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of the Tata group-owned company, has aggressively pursued growth. And it has paid off handsomely, with over 400% returns on the IHCL stock in the last five years. But what next?
A quiet transformation is underway at the heart of the Tata group-owned Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL). The hospitality giant, led by managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Puneet Chhatwal, has been on a mission to redefine the company’s future.
