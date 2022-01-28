Indian Oil extends director SSV Ramakumar's tenure

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ramakumar has more than three decades of experience in research, development and deployment in the downstream hydrocarbons sector, notably in the areas of lubricant technology, refinery process research streams, catalyst development and nanotechnology
NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. on Friday announced the extension of tenure of SSV Ramakumar as director, research and development, till 31 July 2023 on the board of the state-owned energy major.
He had joined the Indian Oil board as director in February 2017.
"The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of SSV Ramakumar as Director (Research & Development), Indian Oil Corporation with effect from 01.02.2022 till 31.07.2023 i.e. the date of his superannuation," said a company statement.
An alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, Ramakumar has more than three decades of experience in research, development and deployment in the downstream hydrocarbons sector, notably in the areas of lubricant technology, refinery process research streams, catalyst development and nanotechnology.
Currently, he is helming an ambitious project of constructing the world’s largest renewable energy research centre of Indian Oil with net-zero power and water credentials, the statement said.
He also has been co-opted by the government of India several times to lead or be part of key policy committees to draw the roadmap for India’s smooth transition to a non-fossilised economy in the years to come.
On 16 January, the state-run energy company announced that it has secured nearly 33% of the demand potential in the recently concluded 11th round of city gas distribtuio bidding by Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
