‘Indian pharma will benefit from research-linked sops’

We are back to business now, and with our 100% operations focusing on all the opportunities which were lost during the covid pandemic. Now, there is a huge demand for our products and we need to make sure that we address these opportunities with a lot of competence and confidence. We have put in our efforts in investing in global scale capacity and now, we can leverage that investment in a very big way. At this moment, we are very well-positioned to address all the opportunity that we can see and we believe that we are uniquely placed because of the vertical integrated models we have with the global scale capacities and kind of commercial engines we have.