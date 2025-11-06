These Indian philanthropists have donated over ₹100 crore in FY25: Shiv Nadar, Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj family—See full list

As many as 191 philanthropists, including 12 new entrants, cumulatively donated ₹10,380 crore — up by 85 per cent, compared to three years ago, as per the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List for 2025, a ranking of philanthropic individuals in India was released on November 6. Among these, Shiv Nadar (80) and family retained the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title for the fourth time in five years, with an annual donation of ₹2,708 crore or ₹7.4 crore per day.

The 12th annual report measured donations based on the value of their cash or cash equivalents between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025. All individuals have donated ₹5 crore or more during the period under review.

Philanthropists who donated more than ₹ 100 crore At the top of the list is Shiv Nadar and family, who donated a whopping ₹2,708 crore in FY25 through the Shiv Nadar Foundation; followed by Mukesh Ambani and family, whose Reliance Foundation donated ₹626 crore; and Bajaj family, who donated ₹446 crore through the Bajaj Group Trust.

On the fourth spot was Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, who donated ₹440 crore through the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation; Gautam Adani and family donated ₹386 crore through the Adani Foundation; and Nandan Nilekani gave ₹365 crore through Nilekani Philanthropies.

Increased allocation (In ₹ crore) in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025

Taking the seventh spot was the Hinduja family, who through the Hinduja Foundation donated ₹298 crore; followed by Rohini Nilekani, who was the higest woman donor with ₹204 crore given through Nilekani Philanthropies.

Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta gave ₹189 crore through the UNM Foundation, with Cyrus S Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla donating ₹173 crore via the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, rounding off the top 10.

Other donors on the list who gave more than ₹100 crore include: Anil Agarwal and family ( ₹172 crore / Anil Agarwal Foundation); Ranjan Pai and family ( ₹160 crore / Manipal Foundation); Azim Premji and family ( ₹147 crore / Azim Premji Foundation); Nithin and Nikhil Kamath — youngest on the list ( ₹147 crore / Rainmatter Foundation); S Gopalakrishnan & family ( ₹144 crore / Pratiksha Trust); Harish Shah and Bina Shah ( ₹137 crore / Harish & Bina Shah Foundation); Nandlal Rungta and family ( ₹119 crore / Rungta Sons); and Kochouseph Chittilappilly and Sheela Kochouseph ( ₹107 crore / K Chittilappilly Foundation).

Philanthropists who donated more than ₹ 100 crore - EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025

EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025: Key highlights Shiv Nadar and family led by adding ₹ 555 crore more this year, to reach a total donation of ₹ 2,708 crore, largely focused on education.

555 crore more this year, to reach a total donation of 2,708 crore, largely focused on education. They were followed by Mukesh Ambani and family, who increased donations by ₹ 219 crore for education, making an annual annual donation of ₹ 626 crore in fiscal year 2025.

219 crore for education, making an annual annual donation of 626 crore in fiscal year 2025. Rounding off the top three in terms of increment was the Hinduja family, who increased their donation by ₹ 179 crore from the previous year to ₹ 298 crore, with healthcare as their primary cause, the report revealed.

179 crore from the previous year to 298 crore, with healthcare as their primary cause, the report revealed. The list also features 24 women, among which 66-year-old Rohini Nilekani was ‘India’s most generous woman’, leading the ranks of women philanthropists with a donation of ₹ 204 crore.

Key highlights - Top 10 philanthropists in India 2025