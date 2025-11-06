These Indian philanthropists have donated over ₹100 crore in FY25: Shiv Nadar, Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj family—See full list

As many as 191 philanthropists, including 12 new entrants, cumulatively donated ₹10,380 crore — an 85% increase compared to three years ago — as per the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List for 2025, a ranking of philanthropic individuals in Indiareleased on 6 November. Among these, Shiv Nadar (80) and family retained the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title for the fourth time in five years, with an annual donation of ₹2,708 crore or ₹7.4 crore per day.
The 12th annual report measured donations based on the value of their cash or cash equivalents between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025. All individuals have donated ₹5 crore or more during the review period.
At the top of the list is Shiv Nadar and family, who donated a whopping ₹2,708 crore in FY25 through the Shiv Nadar Foundation; followed by Mukesh Ambani and family, whose Reliance Foundation donated ₹626 crore; and the Bajaj family, who donated ₹446 crore through the Bajaj Group Trust.
In the fourth spot was Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, who donated ₹440 crore through the Aditya Birla Capital Foundation; Gautam Adani and family donated ₹386 crore through the Adani Foundation; and Nandan Nilekani gave ₹365 crore through Nilekani Philanthropies.
Taking the seventh spot was the Hinduja family, who through the Hinduja Foundation donated ₹298 crore; followed by Rohini Nilekani, who was the highest woman donor with ₹204 crore given through Nilekani Philanthropies.
Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta contributed ₹189 crore through the UNM Foundation, with Cyrus S. Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla donating ₹173 crore via the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, rounding off the top 10.
Other donors on the list who gave more than ₹100 crore include: Anil Agarwal and family ( ₹172 crore / Anil Agarwal Foundation); Ranjan Pai and family ( ₹160 crore / Manipal Foundation); Azim Premji and family ( ₹147 crore / Azim Premji Foundation); Nithin and Nikhil Kamath — youngest on the list ( ₹147 crore / Rainmatter Foundation); S Gopalakrishnan & family ( ₹144 crore / Pratiksha Trust); Harish Shah and Bina Shah ( ₹137 crore / Harish & Bina Shah Foundation); Nandlal Rungta and family ( ₹119 crore / Rungta Sons); and Kochouseph Chittilappilly and Sheela Kochouseph ( ₹107 crore / K Chittilappilly Foundation).