‘Indian steel cos can fill the gap being vacated by China’

This is an exceptional situation where coking coal prices have gone up 300% from $120 per tonne to $400 per tonne in a short span of time; every day, the prices are moving up by $10-20 per tonne, which is very high volatility in prices. So, we are seeing what is the prevalent mechanism globally to deal with such volatility. In the US, for instance, steel prices are linked to scrap prices. Scrap prices go up and steel prices go up and vice versa. Recently, we have observed that in the European market, when energy prices are going up, one of the major steel companies introduced energy surcharge of €50 per tonne. Though this concept is not there in India, we are seriously contemplating on introducing an energy surcharge linked to the base price of coking coal. If the coking coal price goes up, the surcharge will increase; if it goes down, it will decrease. Of course, this is subject to customers accepting it. We have to consult our original equipment manufacturing customers and take their views before we implement it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}