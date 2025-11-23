Indian-ethnicity businessman and US politician Vivek Ramaswamy's net worth jumped 80% to $1.8bn in 9 months — here's how

Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy's net worth has surged over 80% to $1.8 billion by November 2025, in what have been a good nine months for the Indian ethnicity businessman-turned-politician, Forbes reported.

This comes even as Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out the United States Presidential race in late 2024, was sidelined from world's richest man, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE in January 2025 and later began his campaign for the Ohio Governor's office in February 2025, the report noted.

Announcing his campaign for the gubernatorial role Vivek Ramaswamy told audiences in Cincinnati that the US is now “on the cusp of a new golden age” and that he will lead Ohio “to be the top state in the country for capitalism and meritocracy”.

How has Vivek Ramaswamy's wealth fared? The year has been good for Vivek Ramaswamy, the Forbes report said, adding that his net worth jumped 80% from close to $1 billion in March 2025, to being around $1.80 billion in November 2025 — less than a year. A spokesperson for the Republican politician told Forbes that their numbers are “broadly correct.”

A large chuck of this jump came from Vivek Ramaswamy's stake in his pharma company Roivant Sciences, which produces and sells experimental drugs that “have been abandoned by pharma majors, and unlocking their value”, it added.

Notably, while he stepped down from his executive role in the company in February 2023 ahead of his US presidential bid, Vivek Ramaswamy is still among the largest shareholders of Roivant. He has a 7.17% stake in the company, as per a Washington Post report.

But, before he stepped down as Chairman (he took the role in 2021), the company sold five subsidiaries in 2019 to Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo for $3 billion. And Vivek Ramaswamy (then the CEO) declared $170 million of capital gains for 2020, the Forbes report said.

Next in 2021, the company went public via SPAC route, and in October 2023, Roivant sold another subsidiary to Swiss pharma major Roche for $7.1 billion. The sale rocketed its stock up 34% by year-end. During that year, news of positive trials for brepocitinib, a drug targeting the autoimmune disease dermatomyositis, which causes muscle weakness and skin lesions, also added to the stock's gains.

The upward moves gave Ramaswamy his billion-dollar fortune — largely tied to his 49 million shares in Roivant, the report added.

According to Vivek Ramaswamy's spokesperson, he also owns stake in Chapter, a company that helps senior citizens navigate Medicare. In 2020, the company was valued at $1.5 billion, and sources told Forbes that the billionaire's 6.7% stake is worth around $100 million.

Vivek Ramaswamy's Ohio governor campaign ongoing The report added that the Republican's campaign for Ohio governor has also been successful in raising funds. Till July 2025, Vivek Ramaswamy had raised $9.7 million as per filings with the Ohio secretary of state. His own contribution to the campaign is a fraction at $2,00,000, it added.