Indian Oil announces Subrat Kar's departure after 38 years: Here's a look at his career, achievements and more

State-owned oil company Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) on Tuesday announced the departure of Subrat Kar, the company's Executive Director (Planning and Economic Studies), as he concludes his 38-year stint.
In a post on X, the company wrote, "Mr. Subrat Kar’s distinguished 38-year journey at IndianOil spans diverse roles across Sales, Marketing, Logistics, Lubricants & Technical Services, Supply Chain Management, International Business, Strategic Planning and Business Transformation. From frontline operations to leadership roles at the state and national levels, he has contributed across key business functions, including serving as Managing Director of IOC Middle East. Known for his focus on innovation, data-driven decision-making, and business transformation, he has played an important role in strengthening IndianOil’s business operations and international presence. IndianOil wishes him the very best for his next chapter."
According to his LinkedIn profile, Kar holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar.
Kar has held several roles during his 38-year stint at IndianOil. Between 2004 and 2010, he worked as Executive Assistant to the Director (Marketing), assisting with business decision-making and monitoring business verticals. He then served as Managing Director of IOCL’s Middle East division between 2010 and 2013.
From 2013 to 2018, he worked as the company’s General Manager (Retail Sales) in Pune. In 2018, he served as Chief General Manager (Retail Sales). According to his profile, he has served as Executive Director (Planning and Economic Studies) since 2023.
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According to his LinkedIn bio, Kar’s experience spans field operations, international business and corporate strategy. He has served as Divisional Retail Sales Manager in Pune and State Retail Head for Uttar Pradesh, overseeing retail operations, customer engagement and network management.
As head of the Planning and Economic Studies Department in IOCL’s Marketing Division, his responsibilities include long-term petroleum demand forecasting, market intelligence, economic analysis and strategic planning.
During his tenure as Managing Director of IOC Middle East FZE, he oversaw the subsidiary’s financial performance and worked to expand its commercial presence across the Middle East and Africa. His responsibilities included growing the SERVO lubricants business, building partnerships and developing new revenue streams.
As National Head of Highway Business, he led upgrades to IOCL’s highway retail network and driver facilities. His bio also credits him with developing the XTRAPOWER fleet loyalty programme, which received recognition from CMO Asia.
Kar’s work has also included using data analytics to track capital expenditure and project execution. As a member of the Corporate Innovation Council, he evaluated emerging technologies and supported start-ups focused on digital and operational transformation.