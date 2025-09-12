Indian-origin Baiju Bhatt joins Forbes' youngest US billionaires list: Check his net worth

Indian-origin entrepreneur Baiju Prafulkumar Bhatt has been named among the ten youngest billionaires in the US, according to Forbes’ latest list of the 400 richest Americans. With a net worth of $6.9 billion, Bhatt is also the only Indian-origin founder to feature in the youngest category.

Bhatt’s journey from Stanford to Robinhood Born to Gujarati immigrant parents, Bhatt spent his early years in Alabama before moving to Virginia. His father pursued a PhD but was later diagnosed with kidney failure, a development that strained the family’s finances. Bhatt has spoken about how medical expenses left the family unable to travel to India, with his last visit dating back to 1997, he shared in a recent interview with Shawn Ryan.



A graduate in physics from Stanford University, Bhatt also completed a master’s in mathematics in 2008. In 2013, he co-founded Robinhood with college friend Vlad Tenev. The fintech startup disrupted traditional brokerages by offering commission-free stock trading, making investing accessible to younger, first-time traders.

Robinhood and Bhatt’s stake Robinhood went public in 2021 at a valuation of $32 billion. Bhatt, who owns an estimated 6% stake in the company, continues to serve on its board despite stepping down from executive roles in 2024. He previously served as co-CEO and later as chief creative officer.

Significance of the milestone Forbes lists Bhatt alongside names like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Walmart heir Lukas Walton. His inclusion reflects the ongoing influence of immigrant founders in shaping America’s tech and finance sectors.

Bhatt’s rise from a family grappling with financial hardship to becoming one of America’s youngest billionaires underscores both his entrepreneurial vision and the role of Robinhood in redefining the US retail investing landscape.

