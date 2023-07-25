Indian-origin director of Google News laid off after 13 years of service, says ‘in privileged position to figure out…'2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Google has laid off its director of News Ecosystem Development, Madhav Chinnappa, who had worked for the company for 13 years. He announced the layoff on LinkedIn, but added that he is in a privileged position to have time to figure out his next move.
Google has laid off its director of News Ecosystem Development who worked for the company for 13 years. The Indian-origin director, Madhav Chinnappa, took to LinkedIn to announce about the layoff, however, he added that he is in the “privileged position" of being able to have some time to figure out his next move.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×