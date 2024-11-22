Indian-origin Sanjay Wadhwa of SEC to lead probe against Adani Group over bribery indictment: All you need to know

Sanjay Wadhwa is Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. He became Deputy Director in August 2021 after serving as the Senior Associate Director for Enforcement in the New York Regional Office.

Wadhwa joined the SEC in 2003 as a staff attorney and rose to become the co-head of enforcement in the New York office, overseeing the day-to-day functions of its enforcement program. He previously served in other roles including Deputy Chief of the Market Abuse Unit and Assistant Director of the New York office. Prior to joining the SEC staff, Mr. Wadhwa served as a tax associate at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.