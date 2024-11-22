Indian-origin Sanjay Wadhwa of SEC to lead probe against Adani Group over bribery indictment: All you need to know

  • Indian-origin Sanjay Wadhwa, Acting Director of the US SEC's Division of Enforcement, is investigating bribery allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani.

Nikita Prasad
Published22 Nov 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Sanjay Wadhwa is Acting Director of the US SEC’s Division of Enforcement (Image: SEC)
Sanjay Wadhwa is Acting Director of the US SEC’s Division of Enforcement (Image: SEC)

Sanjay Wadhwa is Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. He became Deputy Director in August 2021 after serving as the Senior Associate Director for Enforcement in the New York Regional Office.

Wadhwa joined the SEC in 2003 as a staff attorney and rose to become the co-head of enforcement in the New York office, overseeing the day-to-day functions of its enforcement program. He previously served in other roles including Deputy Chief of the Market Abuse Unit and Assistant Director of the New York office. Prior to joining the SEC staff, Mr. Wadhwa served as a tax associate at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Mr. Wadhwa has a B.B.A. from Florida Atlantic University, a J.D. from South Texas College of Law Houston, and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law.

 

More details awaited

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleIndian-origin Sanjay Wadhwa of SEC to lead probe against Adani Group over bribery indictment: All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.